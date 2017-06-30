One-seat districts, voter turnout seen as key to outcome of Tokyo assembly poll

Results in single-seat districts and the voter turnout are expected to hold the key to whether Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s party and affiliates will be able to secure a majority in the metropolitan assembly in Sunday’s election.

Koike aims to win at least 64 seats in the 127-seat assembly with her party, Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First Group), and other forces supporting her, including Komeito.

Komeito is cooperating with Koike’s party in the election while maintaining its coalition partnership with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in national politics.

Tokyo has a total of 42 electoral districts, including seven one-seat constituencies.

In most of the past elections, the results of the single-seat constituencies basically matched the overall outcomes.

In the 2009 election, candidates of the then Democratic Party of Japan, now the Democratic Party, won seats in five of the seven single-seat constituencies, becoming the largest force in the assembly at that time.

In the previous 2013 election, the LDP’s candidates prevailed in all seven single-seat districts, restoring the biggest presence in the assembly.

This time, both Tomin First and the LDP fielded their candidates in all of the seven districts.

The voter turnout in the upcoming election is widely expected to top the second-lowest rate of 43.5 pct marked in 2013, as the battle between Koike and the LDP is drawing strong public attention, pundits said.

A low turnout is generally favorable to parties enjoying solid organized support, such as the LDP, while a high turnout is seen as good for parties trying to win over swing voters, they said.

Another focus of the upcoming election is whether the number of female assembly members will increase from the current 25. This time, women accounted for 65 of the total 259 candidates, up from 53 in the previous election.