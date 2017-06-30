Landslide warnings issued as ‘once-in-50-years’ downpours hit parts of Kyushu, Chugoku

Heavy rain fell in Kyushu and the Chugoku region early Friday and the Meteorological Agency warned of possible landslides and floods, NHK reported Friday.

The agency said early Friday that a “once-in-50-years” rain was marked in Iki, Nagasaki Prefecture, with the amount of rainfall in the 24 hours totaling 430 mm, roughly 1.6 times the average monthly rainfall in June, according to the report. It is the highest amount of rainfall posted since the agency began compiling statistics in 1977.

In an hour up to 6:30 a.m. Friday, extremely heavy rain of 50 mm was marked in Iki, and 44.5 mm in Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, the report said.

Warnings of landslides have been issued in Nagasaki, Hiroshima and Kumamoto prefectures, it said.

According to the agency’s forecast, 150 mm of rain is expected in northern Kyushu in the 24 hours through Saturday morning, 120 mm in the Chugoku region and 100 mm in the Kinki region, the report said.