Prince Charles kicks off Canada royal tour with Arctic visit

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived in the Canadian Artic on Thursday to kick off a royal visit that’s scheduled to culminate in Ottawa this weekend as Canada marks its 150th birthday.

An Airbus flying the flag of the Prince of Wales taxied to a stop on a windswept tarmac and the royal couple were greeted with military honors. After inspecting the guard of Canadian Rangers, Charles made his way to a stage outside the legislative building for the official welcoming ceremony, which also included a stirring performance by indigenous throat singers.

Charles said he and his wife couldn’t be happier to be back in Canada.

“Arriving here today brings back the happiest of memories chiefly because this is where I began my first visit to this great country almost 50 years ago,” he said. “I have never forgotten the warmth of the welcome from the Inuit people, which made me feel instantly at home as indeed I have with all Canadians on my subsequent visits.”

The prince said he hopes the celebration of the Confederation’s 150th anniversary will encourage all Canadians to look forward with hope and inspiration.

It is the 18th visit to Canada for the Prince of Wales, and the fourth visit for the Duchess of Cornwall. They were last in Canada in May 2014. Canada is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

Gov. General David Johnston, Queen Elizabeth’s II representative as Canada’s head of state, greeted the royal couple.

“Your visit means a great deal to us,” Johnston said as he thanked the couple for their contributions to Canada.

The prince is also meeting with groups focused on the promotion and preservation of the Inuit language and will stop at the Nunavut Research Institute to learn about environmental projects underway in the North.

On Friday, they travel to Ontario and Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where the Prince of Wales will meet military personnel who specialize in airlift and search and rescue operations.

The pair will also visit a farmer’s market in Prince Edward County before flying to Ottawa, where they will spend Canada Day to mark the country’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The last official royal tour to Canada took place last fall when Prince William and his wife, Kate, visited along with their two young children for their first official trip overseas as a family of four.

While Australia, Jamaica and Barbados have talked about becoming republics, Canada has shown less interest in replacing Queen Elizabeth II as the figurative head of state. Canadians are somewhat indifferent to the monarchy, but most have great affection for the queen, as well as her grandsons and Kate.