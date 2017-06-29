Quotas for Tokyo private universities enrollment to increase in fiscal 2018

An advisory panel to education minister Hirokazu Matsuno recommended Thursday that the enrollment limit at 12 private universities in Tokyo’s densely populated 23 wards be allowed to increase overall by 2,183 in fiscal 2018 from the previous year.

The panel’s recommendation came after all of the 12 universities rejected the government’s request to review their applications to increase their admission capacities.

At a Cabinet meeting on June 9, the government adopted a policy of not permitting hikes in enrollment capacities at universities in the special wards in principle, in order to prevent an excessive flow of students into Tokyo which may cause declining operations at universities in other regions.

The Council for University Chartering and School Juridical Person also proposed that the total admission quota at 47 private universities across Japan be allowed to rise by 5,701 in fiscal 2018.

The minister is expected to announce his decision on Friday to accept the council’s recommendations.