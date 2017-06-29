Dollar strengthens to ¥112.50 in Tokyo on higher long-term rates

The dollar strengthened to around ¥112.50 in Tokyo trading late Thursday, reflecting a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.50-50, up from ¥112.14-15 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1425-1425, up from $1.1378-1378, and at ¥128.55-56, up from ¥127.60-60.

After fluctuating narrowly at levels above ¥112.30 in early trading, the dollar weakened below ¥112.20, weighed down partly by selling versus the euro.

The U.S. currency moved in a narrow range for most of the afternoon in the absence of fresh market-moving factors.

But the dollar advanced to around ¥112.50 in late trading thanks to short covering on the back of higher U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading, according to traders.

Euro purchases for yen also helped push up the dollar, traders said.

An official at a Japanese bank said that the market environment is good for the dollar against the yen, in view of brisk U.S. stocks and higher U.S. long-term interest rates.

With the European Central Bank believed to be preparing to exit its easy money policy, trading was focused on the euro, leaving the dollar-yen pair “out of the loop,” an official of a foreign exchange brokerage firm said.