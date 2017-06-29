Small plane makes belly landing at Nagasaki airport

A twin-propeller plane made a belly landing Thursday at Nagasaki airport due to mechanical trouble, causing a brief runway closure and the cancellation of over a dozen flights, the airport operator and the transport ministry said.

The three people aboard the Beechcraft Baron G58 were not injured. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. during a “touch-and-go” drill meant to practice landing and taking off again without making a full stop.

The trouble occurred following two successful attempts at the drill. The airport regularly conducts training for small aircraft.

The plane was used in training by Sojo University’s Aerospace Systems Engineering Division in Kumamoto Prefecture.