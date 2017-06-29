Nissan and Honda see May domestic output rise, Toyota records fall

Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. raised domestic output in May while Toyota Motor Corp., the nation’s largest automaker by volume, reduced output, year-on-year data showed Thursday.

Toyota produced 224,855 vehicles at home, down 7.1 percent from a year before, but saw domestic sales rise 8.4 percent to 117,547 units.

Nissan, the second-largest automaker, said that domestic output in May climbed 13.9 percent to 74,399 units, and that sales in Japan jumped 47.0 percent to 42,146 units.

Honda, Japan’s No. 3, said domestic production rose 5.8 percent to 59,944 units while sales fell 1.6 percent to 47,978 vehicles in the reporting month.