LDP looking to have rough draft of constitutional revisions by September

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will draw up a rough draft of its constitutional amendment proposal as early as September, LDP Vice President Masahiko Komura said Wednesday.

Komura made the remark in an interview with Jiji Press after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the LDP’s president, last week expressed his intention to submit the party’s proposal for revisions to the national charter to the Diet by year’s end.

The LDP’s Headquarters for the Promotion of Revision to the Constitution, for which Komura serves as adviser, is set to finish by early August the first round of discussions on constitutional revisions focusing on four key issues. The four include whether to clearly stipulate the existence of the Self-Defense Forces in the pacifist Article 9 of the Constitution.

Komura said the party should have a rough proposal on each issue before the second round of discussions starts in September or later.

Abe last week referred to the possibility of submitting the party’s proposal to an extraordinary Diet session to be convened in autumn, earlier than had been expected.

“The prime minister hopes to secure time for careful discussions by the commissions on the Constitution of the House of Representatives and the House of Councilors,” Komura explained.

“The LDP should also hold discussions with Komeito, its coalition partner, and Nippon Ishin no Kai as well as the main opposition Democratic Party,” he said, stressing the importance of such talks in order to form a broad-based consensus.