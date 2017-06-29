Canada boosts security for 150th anniversary events as Ottawa expects 500,000 revelers

Security has been beefed up to unprecedented levels in Ottawa following jihadi attacks in Europe as Canada prepares to welcome a record 500,000 revelers for the country’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

“I want to make sure that people are at ease that they will be able to celebrate with their families, with their neighbors, with perfect strangers this extraordinary country … on July 1st,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

He added that “extraordinary police services and intelligence agencies are doing everything necessary to keep people safe.”

Officials described to AFP on Wednesday a massive endeavor involving six police forces, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada’s spy and electronic eavesdropping agencies.

Heavily armed police with carbines and long guns will help secure the Saturday festivities, which will include live music and stage performances.

“Every officer will be working,” Ottawa police spokesman Constable Chuck Benoit told AFP.

Outside the parliament building workers were busy setting up barricades and security cameras ahead of the event.

Dump trucks will also be used to block vehicle access to the parliamentary precinct where the events will be held.

The RCMP warned participants to expect security checks and other restrictions over the course of the festivities, and asked the public in a statement to help ensure a safe Canada Day “by being vigilant.”

“Security has been at the forefront of planning for events related to Canada’s 150th anniversary,” said Scott Bardsley, a spokesman for the public safety minister.

Security will also be stepped up at 150th anniversary events across the country, he said.

Broadcaster CTV said authorities are concerned that the Islamic State group has urged Muslims to avoid markets and other public places.

It cited a national security memo warning that the IS group had named Canada, among others, as potential targets after the Manchester attack in Britain in May.

Officials declined comment on specific threats. But Bardsley said the threat level in Canada remains at medium.

“We are aware of what’s going on around the world and we are working with the intelligence provided by our counterparts,” said Constable Benoit, alluding to the recent attacks in Europe.

The record crowd expected for the Ottawa event is more than double the attendance of past Canada Day celebrations, he said.

The government, which funds the festivities, has gone all out this year to mark 150 years of confederation.