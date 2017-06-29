Fiscal 2016 saw Japan’s first tax revenue decline in seven years

Japan’s tax revenue totaled around ¥55.5 trillion ($495 billion) in fiscal 2016, down from ¥56.29 trillion in fiscal 2015, sources said Wednesday, marking the first year-on-year drop in seven years.

The fall was largely attributable to the firming of the yen that dented exporters’ profits and therefore corporate tax revenue in the fiscal year through March 31, the sources said.

The last time the government’s total tax revenue fell on year was in fiscal 2009, when it was hit by the financial crisis following the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.

The administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been relying on tax revenue growth in recent years to add fiscal stimulus to the deflation-mired economy. The latest decline, however, would point to the limits of such a strategy.

Corporate, income and consumption tax revenues all fell in fiscal 2016 from a year ago, according to the sources.

The government initially estimated tax revenue of ¥57.60 trillion in its initial budget for fiscal 2016. It was forced to reduce the figure to ¥55.86 trillion at the end of last year, when a supplementary budget was compiled.

The final fiscal figures, expected to be released in July, are expected to show a tax revenue shortfall of around 2 trillion yen from the initial government estimate, making it likely that the tax revenue forecast for fiscal 2017 will be revised down from the current estimate of ¥57.71 trillion.