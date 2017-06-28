Koike party and affiliates seen securing Tokyo assembly majority: Jiji survey

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s regional party and affiliated groups are likely to secure a majority in the 127-seat Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly in Sunday’s election, according to a Jiji Press survey released Wednesday.

At least 64 seats will likely be won by Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First), the party headed by Koike, and the affiliated groups including Komeito, which is cooperating with Tomin First in the election while maintaining its status as the ruling coalition partner with the Liberal Democratic Party in national politics.

The LDP, the current biggest force in the assembly, is struggling mainly due to a scandal over the approval of a plan for a new veterinary school run by Kake Gakuen (Kake Educational Institution), operated by a close friend of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a special deregulation zone in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture.

Tomin First, which has put up 50 official candidates, appears certain to boost the number of its seats sharply from the current six, according to the survey.

In some of the 15 two-seat constituencies, candidates fielded or recommended by the regional party are expected to occupy both seats. Koike aims to broaden public support for the party and affiliates by using her strong name recognition.

The LDP has fielded 60 candidates to cover all of Tokyo’s 42 constituencies. But its presence is expected to plunge from the current 57 seats due to the scandal as well as others.

Komeito is making an all out effort to ensure all of its 23 candidates win assembly seats.

The Japanese Communist Party, which has put up 37 candidates, is highly likely to lose some of its current 17 seats amid the fierce battle between Tomin First and the LDP.

The Democratic Party is expected to face difficulties maintaining its current seven seats as some of its planned candidates left the party before the campaign period began on Friday.

Nippon Ishin no Kai and the Social Democratic Party are unlikely to secure any seats.