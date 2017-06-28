Tokyo stocks end three-day winning streak after U.S. IT share tumble

Stocks snapped their three-session winning streak on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, following an overnight sell-off of U.S. information technology issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 94.68 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 20,130.41. On Tuesday, the key market gauge advanced 71.74 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 4.65 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,614.37, after gaining 6.81 points the previous day.

Sellers gained the upper hand after the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq composite index dived in New York on Tuesday on the news that the European Commission has fined Google Inc. a record €2.42 billion for breaching European Union antitrust rules, brokers said.

But the Tokyo market’s downside was supported by the yen’s weakening against the dollar, they said.

Tokyo Electron and other tech stocks took a beating, weighing on the overall market, said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co.

“Small- and middle-capitalization issues met with selling to lock in profits” after their recent surge, another broker said.

Meanwhile, “financial stocks attracted purchases on a rise in U.S. (long-term) interest rates” spurred by hawkish remarks by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi in Portugal on Tuesday, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

The market’s downside was underpinned by the strength of automakers thanks to the dollar’s rise above ¥112, Japan Asia Securities’ Shimizu said.

If the dollar retakes the ¥114 line it reached last month, stock market players will step up purchases to send the Nikkei average above 21,000, the bank-linked brokerage official predicted.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,383 to 503 in the TSE’s first section, while 112 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.92 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.57 billion shares.

Tokyo Electron fell 4.26 percent after its U.S. peers lost ground in New York on Tuesday. Other semiconductor-related names Advantest and Sumco were also downbeat.

Also on the minus side were sweets-maker Morinaga, staffing agency Pasona Group and casual clothing store operator Right-on.

By contrast, mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho and insurer Dai-ichi Life attracted purchases on the back of higher interest rates in the United States.

The weaker yen buoyed automakers Toyota, Nissan, Subaru and Isuzu.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average fell 10 points to finish at 20,140.