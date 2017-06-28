Moon trip to U.S. leaves Japanese officials wary on ‘comfort women,’ North Korea

Concerns are said to be growing among Japanese government officials ahead of a two-day South Korea-U.S. summit in Washington from Thursday, where relations between Tokyo and Seoul may be discussed during meetings between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. leader Donald Trump.

Moon has been seen by some as increasingly outspoken, shifting away from his earlier careful approach on sensitive topics such as North Korea and the issue of “comfort women,” who were forced to work in Japanese military brothels before and during World War II.

If Seoul makes a clear diplomatic policy shift, that would affect not only relations with the North but also three-way cooperation that includes Japan, observers say. And if Moon were to criticize Japan during the talks, relations between the two Asian powers could quickly sour.

Recently, Moon has proposed forming a joint team of South and North Koreans to compete in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. On Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga expressed displeasure at Moon’s conciliatory attitude toward North Korea, although he declined to comment on arrangements for the Games.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, however, has responded very clearly to the North’s increasing belligerence. In March, he characterized the isolated nation’s recent provocations — including the launch of a volley of missiles that Pyongyang called a rehearsal for striking U.S. military bases in Japan — as “a new level of threat.”

Abe plans to hold his first meeting with Moon early next month on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Germany. But Tokyo is unsure how Moon will approach sensitive topics during the meeting.

The South Korean leader has previously said Japan is not making sufficient efforts in relation to Korean comfort women. Moon has also said Japan should take legal responsibility and make an official government apology, and that this would be central to resolving the comfort women issue.

Each time Moon has made such remarks, Tokyo has protested.

During his presidential election campaign, Moon pledged to renegotiate the 2015 bilateral deal to resolve the comfort women issue.

But since his inauguration last month, he has kept silent on the issue. Even during his first telephone talks with Abe, Moon did not mention the proposed renegotiations.

Some officials expect Moon to adjust his stance if he meets with Abe in person, while others are concerned about difficulties in holding cool-headed discussions if Moon directly urges Abe to renegotiate the accord.

“I thought (the reticence) would last at least for a half year,” a senior Japanese government official said. “I didn’t imagine he would show his true character so soon.”