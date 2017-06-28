Kangaroo is killed, dressed up and placed in roadside chair, holding a bottle of liquor

A kangaroo has been found shot dead on an Australian roadside, tied to a chair and holding a bottle of booze, sparking outrage over the killing Wednesday.

The animal, wearing a leopard-print shawl and propped up with ouzo in its arms, was discovered in Melbourne’s northeast by a passer-by.

“The kangaroo had been shot at least three times prior to it being arranged in the chair,” said Victoria state Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning senior investigator Mike Sverns.

“This is appalling and immoral behavior,” Sverns added.

“It would have taken some time to stage the kangaroo in that position on the side of the road, and we are certain that someone would have seen something, given the public area and traffic flow of this main road.”

In appealing for information, he warned that killing protected native wildlife is a serious offense, with fines of up to 36,500 Australian dollars ($28,000) or 24 months in prison.

Investigators suspect the animal was killed at a different location and moved to the roadside, where a passer-by noticed it.