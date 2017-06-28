Hillary Clinton draws applause as she tells librarians they protect truth, facts

Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of “the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts.”

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate spoke Tuesday during the American Library Association’s meeting in Chicago.

Clinton steered clear of discussing the Republican health care bill or the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on President Donald Trump’s travel ban. But she did express concern about the administration’s threats to cut public library funding, saying “libraries are actually under attack from our own government.”

Clinton also told the roughly 3,000 attendees that her upcoming book about running for president is about resilience. She says what helped her most after the election were walks in the woods, an occasional glass of Chardonnay and losing herself in books.