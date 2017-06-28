Osaka orders Moritomo-linked nursery school to halt operations for six months over shortage of teachers

Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Tuesday he has ordered a nursery school run by the wife of Yasunori Kagoike, the former chief of scandal-tainted school operator Moritomo Gakuen, to suspend its operations for six months beginning Saturday due to a shortage of teachers.

This is the first time for the Osaka Municipal Government to issue a business suspension order to a certified nursery school.

The municipal government plans to hear opinions from the nursery school this autumn and will check its business plans if it aims to resume operations.

Yoshimura told reporters that he may revoke the certification if the nursery school fails to secure a sufficient number of quality teachers.

Of the 36 children at the school, 31 have already been informally admitted to other nurseries.

The mayor reiterated that he plans to make a decision by the end of this month at the earliest on whether to sue the nursery school and a kindergarten run by Moritomo on charges of subsidy fraud.

Earlier this month, the Osaka District Public Prosecutor’s Office searched Moritomo-related locations, including the home of Kagoike, to look for evidence backing allegations that the group illegally received subsidies from the central and Osaka Prefectural governments over the kindergarten.

Moritomo, based in the city, first came under fire for buying a state land plot at a huge discount to open an elementary school that had Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, Akie, as its honorary principal until the scandal broke.

It withdrew in March the plan to open the elementary school in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture.