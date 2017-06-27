Hackers strike across Europe, sparking widespread disruption

Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.

Company and government officials reported major disruption to the Ukrainian power grid, banks and government offices.

Russia’s Rosneft energy company also reported falling victim to hacking, as did shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk, which said every branch of its business was affected.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko on Tuesday posted a picture of a darkened computer screen to Twitter, saying that the computer system at the government’s headquarters has been shut down.

There’s very little information about who might be behind the disruption, but technology experts who examined screenshots circulating on social media said it bears the hallmarks of ransomware, the name given to programs that hold data hostage by scrambling it until a payment is made.

Ukraine’s central bank said a cyberattack hit several lenders in the country, hindering operations and leading the regulator to warn other financial institutions to tighten security measures.

“The National Bank of Ukraine has warned banks … about an external hacker attack on the websites of some Ukrainian banks … which was carried out today,” the bank said in a statement.

Banks were experiencing “difficulty in servicing customers and performing banking operations” due to the attacks, it said.

“All the financial market participants have taken steps to tighten security measures to counteract these hacker attacks,” it said, adding that “banking infrastructure is securely protected” and further attacks “will be efficiently warded off.”

Among the banks apparently affected was Oschadbank, one of Ukraine’s largest, it said on the website, forcing it to limit services available to clients.

“The bank’s services together with the National Bank of Ukraine are putting in maximum effort to reinstate access to all bank services,” it said.

Earlier an attack was also reported by the power company in Kiev, Kyivenergo. “We were forced to turn off all of our computers,” a company representative told Interfax Ukraine agency.

Ukraine’s delivery service company Nova Poshta, which was also attacked Tuesday, identified the virus that hit its computers as Petya.A, a type of ransomware which locks users out of the system and demands purchase of a key to reinstate access.

Kiev’s main airport reported a “spam attack” that could cause some flights to be delayed, the operator, Boryspil, said.

“In connection with the irregular situation, some flight delays are possible,” Director Yevhen Dykhne said in a post on Facebook.

Rosneft said its servers had suffered a “powerful” cyberattack, but insisted that production had not been hit.

“A powerful hacking attack has been carried out against the company’s servers,” Rosneft said on Twitter.

The firm added that it “hopes” the incident was “not connected to current legal proceedings”.

Rosneft is currently suing private firm Sistema for 170 billions rubles (€2.55 billion, $2.88 billion) over the state giant’s acquisition of oil company Bashneft.

Russia’s leading oil producer said the attack “could have had serious consequences” but said that thanks to a back-up system “the production and extraction of oil were not stopped.”

A court on Tuesday announced a halt in the case between Rosneft and Sistema — owned by tycoon Vladimir Yevtushenkov — until July 12. There was no immediate comment from Sistema on the reported cyberattack.

Russian steelmaker Evraz also said that its information systems had been hit, the RIA news agency reported, citing a Evraz representative.

A Evraz spokesman was not available for comment when contacted by a reporter.

Hacking in Russia is currently in the spotlight after the US alleged Moscow was behind attacks during its presidential campaign last year.

There is no evidence that the alleged attack on Rosneft was linked to international tensions.

Major Russian state-run firms have suffered repeated cyberattacks in the past.