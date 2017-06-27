Nintendo wows gaming fans with surprise release of Classic Mini: Super Famicom

Nintendo Co. has finally unveiled its long-rumored Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Famicom gaming console — to be released in Japan on Oct. 5 — in a surprise announcement that thrilled gamers across the nation.

The unit will retail for ¥7,980, with an AC adapter to be sold separately for ¥1,000.

As a reissue of the original Super Famicom entertainment system launched in 1990, the new palm-sized console features 21 built-in games, including major titles such as “Super Mario Kart,” “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past” and “Super Metroid,” as well as the never before released “Star Fox 2.”

“Star Fox 2” is considered “legendary” due to its cancellation, said Brian Ashcraft, an Osaka-based writer who contributes to the game website Kotaku as well as The Japan Times.

According to Nintendo’s official website, the title was developed 20 years ago as a sequel to the 1993 “Star Fox” rail-shooting game but was never released.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, for this kind of release,” said Ashcraft. “I was actually really surprised that Nintendo is including a game that’s never been released before.”

Last November, Nintendo released a similar gaming console called the Nintendo Classic Mini: Family Computer that featured 30 titles of the original Family Computer system that was released in 1983 and came to be known in Japan as the Famicom.

Many users also “wanted a Super Famicom version of it,” said a Nintendo spokesman.

Even though over 2.3 million units of the previous Nintendo Classic Mini: Family Computer were sold in Japan, Europe, Australia and the United States by the end of March, production has been suspended and stores have been unable to maintain adequate stocks since its release.

The spokesman promised that the company will make available an adequate supply of the new Super Famicom units, although no specific number was given.

“We want to boost interest in our new console, the Nintendo Switch … among customers who experienced the origin of video games (through the Nintendo Classic Mini: Family Computer),” said a company press release published in February.

The new Super Famicom is also aimed at attracting new users to play the company’s current major console, the Nintendo Switch, the spokesman said.

The Nintendo Switch was released in March as the seventh major home gaming console developed by the firm.