Hitachi’s AI badges boost worker performance with happiness advice

Hitachi Ltd. says its artificial intelligence system has helped improve business performance by advising workers on how to increase their happiness.

“In running organizations, we’ve relied on experience and gut feelings until now,” Kazuo Yano, corporate chief scientist at Hitachi’s Research & Development Group, said Monday.

The AI system “teaches (us) how to make people happier,” he added, voicing expectations that the technology will help facilitate work-style reform.

The company monitored employees’ conscious and unconscious body movements as well as their working activities through a name card-shaped sensor each wore. The collected data were used to determine the level of happiness at each of the divisions that participated in the experiment.

Hitachi also developed a smartphone application by which the AI system can provide guidance to the wearer, such as advice that having a conversation in the morning increases employee happiness.

The experiment covered 600 employees in the Hitachi group’s corporate sales operations.

The results showed that the longer the people in the divisions used the app, the happier sections within those divisions were.

In terms of achieving order targets, performance was 27 percent higher than in sections where happiness levels fell.

Hitachi hopes to provide services using the AI system to other companies. It also aims to improve the accuracy of the technology for use across a wide range of areas.