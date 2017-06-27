Kin, friends rejoice over shogi player Fujii’s historic victory

Friends and family members of Sota Fujii, a 14-year-old professional shogi player who set the all-time record of 29 consecutive victories on Monday, rejoiced over his historic win.

At Meijo University in Nagoya, whose shogi team has won the national intercollegiate shogi championships, members of the club intently watched the live broadcast of Fujii’s match against fellow fourth-dan (rank) Yasuhiro Masuda, 19, on Monday.

As the game lasting over 11 hours ended in Fujii’s victory, the students laughed, looking relieved.

“He was extraordinarily strong. My impression is he has always been strong in the mid- and last stages of the games,” said Saya Nakazawa, a 21-year-old student at Meijo who says she has known Fujii since before he entered elementary school. “He won after looking certain to be defeated, with a killer move nobody could have predicted. It’s really amazing. I hope he will continue to demonstrate his strengths.”

Yuko Fujii, 47, released a statement after the game, expressing joy at her son’s feat.

“It’s really wonderful that he has achieved a record like this,” she said. “I hope he will cherish each and every game, and pursue his goal of becoming stronger.”

Seventh dan Masataka Sugimoto, 48, who teaches Fujii, said he had been convinced of his pupil’s win.

“When we headed back after his 28th win, he kept talking about shogi as usual, which left me with a strong impression,” he said. “That’s when I became convinced that he would win again. I’m in bliss as his teacher. This is just the beginning for him. I hope he will not be affected by winning or losing games in the short term and will work hard to achieve another record.”

Norio Nakayama, who runs a shogi school that Fujii attended while he was in his early years of elementary school, was surprised at the win of the youngest professional shogi player.

“This is a historic record that cannot be beaten by anybody,” he said. “His strength knows no limits. I know he is still growing as a player. I hope he will try to win all of the eight major titles (in the world of professional shogi).”