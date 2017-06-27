Sweden hostage freed in Mali after six years in captivity, fate of South African unknown
Swedish Foreign Minister, Margot Wallstrom, smiles in front of a picture of freed hostage Johan Gustafsson (center) and his family at Arlanda airport after his arrival in Sweden on Monday afternoon, during a press conference about the release of Gustafsson, who was kidnapped in Mali by al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) in 2011, at the government headquarters in Stockholm Monday. | MARCUS ERICSSON / TT / VIA AP

AP

BAMAKO – A Swedish man kidnapped by Islamic militants in northern Mali nearly six years ago has been released from captivity, the Swedish government confirmed Monday. There was no immediate word on the fate of a second hostage, from South Africa, who was also seized in Timbuktu.

Swedish Foreign Affairs Minister Margot Wallstrom announced the release of Johan Gustafsson without giving details on what had finally led to his freedom. She did not say if a ransom had been paid in exchange for his freedom.

“I would like to urge everyone to show consideration for Johan and his family and to respect their wishes concerning when and whether they will choose to make a statement,” Wallstrom said.

There was no immediate word on Stephen McGown, the South African hostage. A third foreigner had been freed in 2015 by French special forces.

The kidnapping took place in November 2011 as Islamic extremism was gaining a foothold in northern Mali. Not long after, jihadi groups seized control of the major towns including Timbuktu and began enforcing their harsh interpretation of Shariah law. The extremists were later forced from their strongholds in early 2013 by a French-led military operation but continue to launch attacks on peacekeepers and Malian forces.

French hostages being held in the region were released through a series of operations but Gustafsson and McGown had languished in captivity.

This image grab released by Al-Jazeera television on Aug. 21, 2012, shows part of a video broadcast by the pan-Arab channel, in which three Western hostages taken captive in northern Mali by the al-Qaida-linked Al-Din movement, appear in an undiscloed location in Mali: South African-Briton Stephen Malcom (center), Swede Johan Gustafsson (left) and Dutch national Sjaak Rijke (right) are shown wearing traditional robes. | AL JAZEERA / VIA AFP-JIJI

