Charred body identified as Mexican journalist abducted in May

Michoacan State General Attorney of Justice Jose Martin Godoy Castro (cdngdf) annonunces the death of Mexican journalist Salvador Adame Pardo following his kidnapping last month, during a press conference in Morelia, Michoacan State, Mexico, on Monday. Godoy confirmed that DNA samples of burned remains found on June 14 where those of Adame, who was kidnapped on May 18. Adame is the sixth reporter killed this year in the country, a state prosecutor said Monday. | MICHOACAN STATE GENERAL ATTORNEY OF JUSTICE / HO / VIA AFP-JIJI

MEXICO CITY – A charred body found in western Mexico has been identified as the owner and director of a local television station abducted in May.

Salvador Adame was director of local channel 6TV. He was the seventh journalist to be killed so far this year in Mexico.

The head prosecutor of the western state of Michoacan says the remains were found in mid-June in a rural area. State prosecutor Jose Martin Godoy said Monday that DNA tests later confirmed the remains were Adame’s.

Armed men grabbed Adame on May 18 and forced him into a vehicle in the city of Nueva Italia, part of a violence-plagued part of Michoacan.

Adame’s abduction came after prominent journalist Javier Valdez was slain in Culiacan, in Mexico’s Sinaloa state.

