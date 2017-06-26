LDP calls on government to protect farm sector in Japan-EU trade talks

The Liberal Democratic Party is pushing the government to ensure that key industries such as pork, beef, dairy and lumber remain protected through tariffs in free trade talks between Japan and the European Union.

In a proposal compiled by the LDP and presented to Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday, the party also called for the elimination of the 10 percent tariff on Japanese automobiles by the 28-member bloc, as the two sides make final arrangements to seal a broad agreement on the pact.

“I want the government and the LDP to consult with each other as much as possible” ahead of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Europe next month, Koya Nishikawa, the former agriculture minister who is taking point for the LDP on the EU free trade agreement, said at the outset of a meeting with Kishida.

Kishida declined to be drawn out on the issue.

“With regard to the content of negotiations, there have been both gains and losses,” he said. “We cannot make any predictions. From this week to next week, I expect the tense situation to continue.”

After the meeting, Nishikawa quoted Kishida as saying the negotiations are at a “difficult stage” but that the LDP proposal would be given serious consideration.

Abe said Saturday that Japan is “accelerating final arrangements” so that the broad agreement on the FTA will be struck early next month at a Japan-EU leaders’ meeting during the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

The LDP said the FTA is a “perfect opportunity to get rid of the imbalance” between Japan and the European Union. The current situation sees 70 percent of Japanese sectors subject to import tariffs while 70 percent of the EU’s exports to Japan do not draw any duty.

The party said Japan should continue to impose taxes on items such as dairy products and pork so that farmers would be spared any negative effects from an influx of EU-made products.

In calling for the elimination of EU tariffs on Japanese automobiles, the party said Japanese vehicles face stiffer import conditions in Europe than do their South Korean rivals.

Due to the implementation of an FTA between South Korea and the EU, taxes on South Korean automobiles have been eliminated.

The LDP also urged the government not to make concessions in the public procurement sector by easing Japanese regulations on the entry of European companies into public-sector projects.

The proposal was compiled after the party held hearings among industry groups, including automakers, agriculture and health care.