Japan’s coincident economy index for April revised downward

The Cabinet Office said Monday it has revised downward the composite index of coincident economic indicators for April.

The revised coincident CI, which reflects current economic conditions, stood at 117.1 against 100 for the base year of 2010, down from 117.7 in the preliminary report announced earlier in June.

The final figure shows a 2.7-point rise from March, compared with the preliminary reading of a 3.3-point increase.

The leading CI, a yardstick for expectations about the economy’s performance several weeks ahead, was given a final reading of 104.2, down 1.5 points from the preceding month. In the preliminary report, the index was 1.2 points lower than March at 104.5.