Dollar slightly firmer around ¥111.50 yen in late Tokyo

The dollar rose slightly in late Tokyo trading Monday partly because European stocks opened higher.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.45-46, up from ¥111.28-29 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1200-1200, up from $1.1175-1176, and at ¥124.82-84, up from ¥124.36-38.

After moving around ¥111.10-20 in early trading, the dollar rose above ¥111.30 before the midmorning fixing, on the back of firmer Tokyo stocks and a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates, traders said.

The U.S. currency barely moved around ¥111.30 in the afternoon. But the higher European stocks spurred buying of major European currencies, helping push up the dollar against the yen somewhat in late Tokyo trading, according to the traders.

A Japanese bank official said the dollar is unlikely to break out of its recent range, unless brisk economic indicators emerge to support the U.S. Federal Reserve’s projections of one more interest rate hike this year and the start of its balance sheet shrinkage or details of U.S. President Donald Trump’s pledged tax cut plan come out.

“We’ll wait for the release of U.S. durable goods orders to confirm the current economic situation,” a currency market broker said regarding the closely followed data for May that the U.S. government will publish later on Monday.