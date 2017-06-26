JAXA, Riken, Jamstec, NIMS defy Science Council by applying for defense funding

Four top scientific institutions have applied for money under the Defense Ministry’s fiscal 2017 security technology research promotion financing program, a survey revealed Sunday.

The survey, conducted by Jiji Press, covered 13 universities and research institutes whose research plans were adopted in the past for inclusion in the program, which was launched in fiscal 2015 to help develop new defense equipment.

In a statement in March, the Science Council of Japan, a leading group of scientists, said the Defense Ministry program has many problems, including government intervention in research projects.

In fiscal 2016 ended in March, the number of applications plunged to 44 from 109 the previous year.

Sunday’s survey results are the first since the statement was released to identify the applicants to the program. The council’s statement also repeated that the group would adhere to two previous releases that highlighted its determination not to conduct research for military purposes.

Meanwhile, at least five universities were found not to have applied for the program this fiscal year, a sign that the council’s stance may have affected their attitudes.

All four of the fiscal 2017 applicants are state-backed institutions — the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Riken, the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (Jamstec) and the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS).

In its March statement, the Science Council called on all research institutes to set up internal systems to screen research projects from technological and ethical standpoints to determine whether their purpose, method and application of research are appropriate.

But JAXA, Riken and Jamstec applied without setting up the systems.

Hokkaido University, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Tokyo Denki University, Kanagawa Institute of Technology and Tokyo University of Science, Yamaguchi, did not apply to the Defense Ministry program.

Tokyo Denki University said it has established a screening system and Kanagawa Institute of Technology and Tokyo University of Science, Yamaguchi, said they intended to set up such systems later.

Tokyo Institute of Technology said it is reviewing its system based on the council’s statement.

Osaka City University said it will probably be unable to complete the application process for the financing program and added that it is reviewing its screening system.

Toyohashi University of Technology declined to say whether it had applied but said it has set up a screening system.

Tokyo University of Science and Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology declined to respond.

Hosei University professor Atsushi Sugita, who played a key role in compiling the Science Council’s statement, said an increasing number of universities are starting to act based on the spirit of the statement.

When asked for a response to the survey, a Defense Ministry official said, “I’m not in a position to comment.”

The budget for the program, which stood at about ¥300 million in fiscal 2015 and some ¥600 million in fiscal 2016, leaped to about ¥11 billion in fiscal 2017. The ministry was accepting applications until the end of May.

Research projects by private-sector companies including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Fujitsu Ltd. and NEC Corp. have been accepted in the past.

In January, it was reported that the U.S. Defense Department was actively courting private-sector Japanese companies whose civilian technologies have military applications, and was particularly interested in 16 categories. This followed a report that it held a seminar for Japanese companies in Tokyo in November 2016 to study whether their technologies could be used to build U.S. military equipment.

In 2014, Japan loosened its long-held principles and guidelines on arms exports.

