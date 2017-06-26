Tokyo stocks edge higher as trading incentives still lacking

Stocks closed slightly higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday amid a dearth of major fresh incentives for trading.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average gained 20.68 points, or 0.10 percent, to close at 20,153.35. On Friday, the key market gauge rose 22.16 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, finished up 0.87 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,612.21, after climbing 0.96 point the previous trading day.

Buying outpaced selling for most of the day, supported by purchases of small-capitalization issues, but the market’s topside was capped in the absence of major buying incentives, brokers said.

In addition, investors gained few clues from the foreign exchange market, where the dollar-yen pair moved narrowly around late Friday’s levels, they said.

Market players “focused on individual issues in thin trading,” said Akira Tanoue, senior investment strategist at Nomura Securities Co. Trading volume on the TSE’s first section hit the lowest level in about a month on Monday.

The impact of troubled air bag maker Takata’s bankruptcy on Monday on the market was “limited,” as such a move had been expected from some time before, Tanoue also said.

After U.S. stocks showed aimless moves on Friday, Tokyo stocks followed suit, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

On Friday, the 30-issue Dow Jones industrial average lost ground, although both the Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 indexes ended higher.

The Tokyo market “will likely find a direction on Tuesday or later” after earnings reports by major Japanese companies are released, the official also said.

Tokyo stocks are seen attracting purchases if U.S. durable goods orders for May, to be released later on Monday, are stronger-than-expected, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s Economic Research Department.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,104 to 775 on the TSE’s first section, while 142 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.395 billion shares from Friday’s 1.532 billion shares.

Oil companies Japex, Inpex and Cosmo Energy Holdings attracted purchases thanks to higher crude oil prices.

Game maker Nintendo rose 2.19 percent on the back of brisk sales of its new Switch game console, brokers said.

Other major winners included mobile online game developer KLab and musical instrument maker Yamaha.

By contrast, Toshiba dropped 3.12 percent after the TSE announced a decision on Friday to demote the struggling machinery and electronics maker to the market’s second section on Aug. 1.

Megabank groups Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Sompo Holdings and brokerage firms Nomura and Daiwa were downbeat after financial stocks lost ground in New York on Friday.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average was up 40 points at 20,120.