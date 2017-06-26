China landslide rescuers ordered to evacuate as frustration among victims’ families grows

Rescuers searching for more than 90 people missing following a huge landslide in southwest China were ordered to evacuate Monday due to the risk of another collapse, state media reported.

Thousands of emergency workers have been digging through rocks and earth since Saturday when a landslide entombed 62 homes in Xinmo, a mountain village in Sichuan province.

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and 93 are still missing after heavy rain brought down a side of the mountain.

Only three survivors — a couple and their 1-month-old baby — have been found.

The onslaught of rocks struck the once-picturesque village in the early morning when most people would have been inside their homes.

Some 3,000 workers were taking part in the search, while excavators and bulldozers were being used to clear debris at the base of the slope.

The Sichuan provincial work safety bureau ordered rescue workers to be evacuated from the disaster zone Monday morning after monitoring equipment picked up “moving and deformation of the hillside,” the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Xinhua said there were “risks of a secondary landslide.”

Geological monitoring was continuing, the Maoxian County government said on its Weibo account.

Frustration has grown among family members of victims, with some complaining about a lack of information and asking why they had not been moved from an area prone to land slips.

About 100 family members, unhappy with what they said was limited information, met with government officials at a nearby primary school, saying they wanted to go back home, were concerned about the rebuilding process and whether it would be done by winter, and what would happened to children orphaned.

“These government officials have been lying to us these past three days,” a middle aged man from Xinmo village who has several relatives buried, said after the meeting, declining to give his name.

“They told us we could go back yesterday morning but they kept delaying and delaying giving us all kinds of excuses. They told us a central government official was going to come to visit us. He showed up and didn’t even bother to speak to us.”

Another relative said the government should have moved them out of an area they knew was prone to landslides.

“There have been landslides before but no one has ever suggested we move. The government knows its dangerous to live in these kinds of villages and yet they do nothing,” said the elderly man, who also would not provide his name.

The official China Daily cited Xu Qiang, a disaster expert at the Ministry of Land and Resources, as saying large-scale relocations in the area were difficult.

“Many of the villagers have been living here for generations and seen no major geological disasters,” Xu said. “This is their home and livelihood and it is very difficult to convince them to leave, specially when you only have a hypothesis and predictions.”

Saturday’s landslide blocked a 2-km stretch of river and 1.6 kilometers of road.

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly at times of heavy rains.

At least 12 people were killed in January when a landslide crushed a hotel in the central province of Hubei.

More than 70 were killed in the southern commercial hub of Shenzhen in December 2015, by a landslide caused by the improper storage of waste.