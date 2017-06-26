Japan marks 75 years of Vatican ties with noh performance
In Rome's Palazzo della Cancelleria on Saturday, noh actress and performer Isa Takeda shows visitors how to wear a traditional noh mask on the occasion of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Japan. | AP

AP

ROME – Japan has marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with the Holy See with a performance of ancient traditional noh theater in Rome.

At the performance Saturday in Rome at the Palazzo della Cancelleria, a Renaissance architectural masterpiece housing Vatican tribunals, visitors were shown how to wear a noh theater mask.

Japan’s ambassador to the Vatican, Yoshio Matthew Nakamura, said noh theater absorbs cultural elements from various countries and civilizations.

Japan has been a strong admirer of Vatican artistic treasures. Decades ago, Japanese television sponsored the restoration of the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling, on which Michelangelo created the frescoes.

When he presented his diplomatic credentials to Pope Francis last year, Nakamura gave him binoculars “to see the lives of people in the periphery,” an area where Francis says the church must pay more attention.

Photos

In Rome's Palazzo della Cancelleria on Saturday, noh actress and performer Isa Takeda shows visitors how to wear a traditional noh mask on the occasion of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Japan. | AP Isa Takeda shows visitors how to wear a traditional noh theater mask on the occasion of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Japan, in Rome's Palazzo della Cancelleria. Japanese actor Kazufusa Hosho as Okina performs during a noh performance in Rome's Palazzo della Cancelleria on Saturday.

