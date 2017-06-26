In latest interview, Prince Harry says he ‘wanted out’ of role in Britain’s royal family

Prince Harry once “wanted out” of Britain’s royal family, but instead decided to “stay in and work out a role” for himself, according to an interview with the Mail on Sunday.

The prince, 32, caused a stir earlier this week when he said that he didn’t think any member of the royal family wanted to become monarch, and revealed doubts about his own role in the family in his latest interview.

The fifth-in-line to the throne told the newspaper that being in the army was “the best escape I’ve ever had,” and that his experience of being “just Harry” led him to consider quitting his royal role.

“I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself,” he said.

The popular royal has since become a champion of wounded soldiers, a calling that came to him during two front-line tours to Afghanistan with the army.

Harry also spoke about the heartbreaking images of him following his mother’s coffin during her 1997 funeral, telling Newsweek that no “child should be asked to do that.”

He also revealed that no-one in line to the throne is looking forward to taking over from Queen Elizabeth II.

“We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people,” he said. “Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time.”