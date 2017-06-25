Aso makes comment about female lawmaker who verbally abused secretary

Gaffe-prone Finance Minister Taro Aso made a comment Saturday about a junior lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party who indicated her intent to leave the party due to allegations that she abused one of her secretaries, stressing her gender.

“If you take a look only at her academic background, it is impeccable, but she is a woman,” Aso told a group of LDP lawmakers belonging to his faction during a meeting in Shibata, Niigata Prefecture.

According to a report in the edition of the weekly magazine Shukan Shincho that hit newsstands Thursday, second-term Lower House lawmaker Mayuko Toyota was sitting in the back seat of a car driven by one of her secretaries on May 20 when she yelled “baldy!” at him and struck him several times on the head and face, causing injuries.

Toyota, who graduated from the University of Tokyo in 1997 and earned a master’s degree at the Harvard School of Public Health in 2002, was an official at the health ministry until she won a Lower House election in 2012.

Citing a health ministry-related person, Aso also said in the speech, “They wished someone would take care of her, and Nagatacho took her.”

The Nagatacho district of Tokyo is where the Diet is located.

Aso added that a total of 119 new lawmakers, including Toyota, won the election in 2012 and it is natural for them to have a variety of characteristics.