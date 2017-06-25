LDP close behind Koike’s party in Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly race: poll

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is running close behind Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s fledging party in the race to be the leading party in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election on July 2, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.

In the telephone survey conducted in the capital over the weekend, 26.7 percent of respondents said they plan to vote for Koike’s Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First) while 25.9 percent said they support the LDP. Some 57.2 percent said they are undecided at the moment.

Recent polls have showed a plunge in popular support for the Cabinet headed by LDP leader Prime Minister Shinzo Abe due to the ruling parties’ steamrolling of a controversial conspiracy bill as well as allegations of favoritism against him in relation to a veterinary school construction project.

One of the key issues in the assembly race is the Tsukiji fish market relocation plan the governor announced last week. Koike said the metro government will transfer the famed fish market to a nearby waterfront district while redeveloping the market site in around five years, after the initial relocation project stalled over concerns about pollution at the new site.

Currently, the LDP holds 57 seats in the 127-seat assembly, followed by Komeito with 22 and the Japanese Communist Party with 17. The main opposition Democratic Party has seven and Koike’s Tomin First no Kai holds six.

The latest Kyodo poll showed 13.0 percent said they plan to vote for the Japanese Communist Party, 12.3 percent for Komeito, 8.4 percent for the Democratic Party and 1.8 percent for independent candidates.

The survey also showed the support rate for Koike remains high at 66.5 percent, while her disapproval rate came to 21.7 percent.

The survey covered 1,521 randomly selected households with eligible voters in Tokyo, of which 1,028 responded.