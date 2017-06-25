Tax agency taps AI to select audit targets, answer taxpayer queries

The National Tax Agency has unveiled plans to use artificial intelligence to automate responses to taxpayer inquiries and consultations, and select targets for investigation.

The plans were included in the agency’s 10-year national tax administration program. While both income tax returns and the number of companies have climbed 30 percent from 1989, staffing at the national tax administration has been dropping.

The planned use of AI is aimed at streamlining tax administration and allowing employees to focus on priority issues.

Under the AI plan, the agency will handle tax inquiries and consultations via email and social media and use AI to provide the best answers.

At present, consultations are handled over the telephone or in person.

The agency expects to select its tax inspection targets based on the results of detailed data analyses performed with help from AI programs. It also envisions getting the programs to propose the best ways to contact delinquent taxpayers.

The agency is expected to consider introducing a system that will automatically notify taxpayers of minor errors in their tax declarations.

It also hopes to improve convenience by reducing their documentation burdens via information exchanges between administrative bodies that make use of the My Number social security identification system.