Task force on raising retirement age for civil servants in works

The government plans to set up a task force soon for talks among key ministries and agencies on extending the retirement age for civil servants, sources familiar with the matter have said.

Task force members are expected to discuss ways to adjust the ceiling on the number of civil servants and issues related to personnel costs in the event the retirement age is raised from the current 60, the sources said.

A focal point will be whether to drastically slash salaries of employees aged 60 and over or to reduce the wages of middle-aged and older workers from current levels to prevent a sharp drop in income after they turn 60, the sources added.

Fearing a public backlash over higher personnel costs, the government is expected to study the issue carefully.

Legislations to revise related laws, including the national civil service law, are to be submitted to the extraordinary Diet session likely to be convened in autumn next year, at the earliest, the sources said.

Simply extending the retirement age could make it difficult to hire new employees because the ceiling on civil servant numbers is fixed under law, the sources said.

One challenge the government is currently grappling with is that civil servants could face a period of no income after their retirement at 60, as the pension age is in the process of being raised in stages to 65 from 60. To cope with this shift, which began in fiscal 2013, the government currently rehires retired civil servants who hope to continue working.

Last month, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Headquarters for Promoting Dynamic Engagement of All Citizens recommended raising the retirement age. The government’s honebuto, or basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines, adopted earlier this month, called for a specific study on the matter.