Colombian authorities arrest eight for alleged ties to mall bomb

Eight people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of being involved in the explosion of a homemade bomb at a shopping mall that killed three people last weekend, Colombian authorities said.

The Defense Ministry said the arrests of four women and four men took place simultaneously in Bogota and the central city of El Espinal.

All are suspected of belonging to a previously unknown radical group called the Popular Revolutionary Movement, the ministry said. The group is also believed to be behind a series of smaller attacks in the capital in recent months.

A pamphlet began circulating on social media in recent days in which the group denied any involvement in the June 17 mall bombing.

Among those killed in the blast was a French citizen doing volunteer work in Colombia.