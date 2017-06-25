Sapporo man arrested at Chiba idol event found with 12-cm knife, desire to kill

A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday after bringing a 12-cm fruit knife to a meet-and-greet event for an all-girl idol group near Tokyo, later telling police he had wanted to kill one of the members.

Security guards found the man, identified as Ryohei Abe of Sapporo, igniting a flare as fans lined up to shake hands with some of the members of Keyakizaka46 — an offshoot of the popular idol band AKB48 — in the city of Chiba.

After the police searched him and found the knife, Abe told them he had hoped to stab his favorite member to death.

While there was a metal detector at the entrance to the Makuhari Messe convention center, where the event was held, visitors were not asked to present their bags for inspection, some said.

Fire authorities had received an emergency call shortly after 8 p.m. saying that someone had set off a flare, likely as a diversion, during the event, which resumed shortly after Abe’s arrest.

A number of attacks on female pop idols have occurred in recent years. Two members of AKB48 were wounded in May 2014 when a saw-wielding man attacked them at a similar fan event, while a college student who performed at pop idol shows was stabbed by a male fan with a grudge in May last year.