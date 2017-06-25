Powerful magnitude-5.6 quake rocks Nagano Prefecture

A powerful earthquake registering an upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale jolted Nagano Prefecture on Sunday morning.

The estimated magnitude of 5.6 quake struck around 7:02 a.m. in the town of Kiso and the neighboring village of Otaki in Nagano, the Meteorological Agency said. The quake struck at a depth of 7 km in the mountainous southern part of the prefecture, it added.

Around 9:24 a.m., another earthquake, in the prefecture’s south struck, this one registering a 4 on the Japanese scale in Kiso.

In Kiso, there were reports on roof tiles falling from homes and a window being damaged at a spa facility, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said. In Otaki, the quake triggered a rock slide onto a locally managed road.

A woman in her 80s was injured when an object fell on her head at her home in Otaki, local fire authorities said. Her injury was believed to be minor.

Bullet trains on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line made emergency stops between Kakegawa Station in Shizuoka Prefecture and Shin-Yokohama Station in Kanagawa Prefecture, Central Japan Railway Co. said.

Train service was resumed 10 minutes later. Three trains on the line were delayed, affecting a total of about 1,600 passengers.

No abnormalities were reported at Hokuriku Electric Power Co.’s Shika nuclear power plant in Ishikawa Prefecture, where both the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors remain offline, the utility said.

After initially reporting the first quake as having a magnitude of 5.7, the weather agency revised its assessment to 5.6.