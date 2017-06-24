Submit amendment proposals in fall Diet session: Abe to LDP

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday he wants his Liberal Democratic Party to submit proposals on amending the Constitution during the extraordinary Diet session likely to be convened in the fall.

In a speech in Kobe, Abe said he expects proposals to be submitted to related commissions in both houses of the Diet before the session ends.

The comments illustrate Abe’s push to step up discussion within the ruling party to achieve the first-ever amendment of the postwar Constitution.

Abe has set a year-end deadline for LDP proposals and it had been widely believed that the party would seek to present them to the Constitution commissions in the next regular Diet session to be convened early next year.

The LDP has already started discussions over the possible amendment of the war-renouncing Article 9, after Abe raised the issue of mentioning the Self-Defense Forces in the article to give the organization a legitimate position in the charter.

The LDP also sees the expansion of educational opportunities through cost-free education as another area of consideration.

Abe said in the speech that discussing the future of education is “an extremely important topic” that should be addressed through constitutional amendments.

Abe has a golden opportunity to push for his long-held goal of amending the Constitution, drafted under the strong influence of the United States after World War II, as the LDP and other pro-amendment forces have secured the required two-thirds majority in both chambers of the Diet.

A majority of the public must also approve any proposed amendment in a referendum.

The current Constitution came into effect in 1947. To date, there have been no bids to initiate a formal amendment process, partly due to the difficulty in getting to the referendum stage.