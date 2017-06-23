Japan begins running public service announcements on missile attacks

The government began broadcasting a public service announcement Friday suggesting how civilians should protect themselves in the event of a missile attack.

The 30-second broadcast, which will be aired by 43 main and local television stations across the country through July 6, says the public will be informed of North Korean missile launches via speakers linked to the satellite-based J-Alert warning system.

It suggests people take shelter in sturdy buildings or go underground if outside, and hide behind objects or lie face down on the floor and protect their heads if they are inside buildings.

Those in a room at during a missile attack are advised to stay away from windows and move to a room without windows.

The same instructions will also begin to appear in 70 national and local newspapers from Friday through Sunday, and on the website of Yahoo Japan Corp.