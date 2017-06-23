Dollar firmer above ¥111 on higher U.S. Treasury yields

The dollar was modestly firmer above ¥111 in Tokyo trading on Friday, backed by a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.28-29, up from ¥111.01-01 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1175-1176, up from $1.1162-1162, and at ¥124.36-38, up from ¥123.90-91.

The greenback was mostly stuck in a range of ¥111.20-40 throughout Friday, amid a dearth of major trading incentives, traders said.

The U.S. currency briefly strengthened a tad above ¥111.40, also supported by Japanese importers’ routine purchases, traders said.

But the dollar’s upside was capped by selling to lock in profits, an official of a currency brokerage firm said.

Besides a lack of major incentives, traders were “reluctant to move actively ahead of the weekend,” an official at a currency margin trading service provider said.