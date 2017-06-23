Tokyo stocks bounce back slightly in absence of incentives for active trading

Stocks turned slightly higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, amid a lack of fresh incentives to stimulate trading.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average gained 22.16 points, or 0.11 percent, to end at 20,132.67. On Thursday, the key market gauge fell 28.28 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, closed up 0.96 point, or 0.06 percent, at 1,611.34, after shedding 1.18 points the previous day.

For most of Friday, the key market indexes showed aimless movements at levels slightly above the previous day’s closing levels.

Although selling to adjust positions prior to the weekend weighed on the market, Tokyo stocks maintained their firmness thanks to the yen’s relative weakness, brokers said.

“There was no factor prompting active selling,” said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc.

Undervalued stocks continued to attract purchases, Fujii also said, noting that the Tokyo market’s downside was solid against the backdrop of the recent stable movements of the dollar-yen exchange rate.

“Profit-taking weighed on the market’s topside after the Nikkei hit a 22-month high” of 20,230.41 on a closing basis on Tuesday, Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co. said.

The Nikkei average is currently in a phase to consolidate at levels above the 20,000 line, Hiwada added.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,005 to 853 in the TSE’s first section, while 164 issues were unchanged.

Volume dropped modestly to 1.532 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.550 billion shares.

Aiful and Acom attracted purchases after SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. revised up on Thursday its stock price target on the nonbank lenders.

Taiheiyo Cement and Sumitomo Osaka Cement were buoyant on hopes for growth in cement demand in connection with the planned relocation of the Tsukiji wholesale food market in Tokyo and the redevelopment of the market site, brokers said.

Takata went limit-up following a news report on Friday that Japanese automakers, including Toyota and Honda, plan to continue financial support for the company, which has fallen into a management difficulties due to rupture-prone air bags.

Other major winners included game maker Nintendo and electronics maker Fujitsu.

By contrast, beer brewer Kirin, mobile phone carrier Softbank Group and steelmakers JFE Holdings and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal met with selling.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average rose 10 points to finish at 20,080.