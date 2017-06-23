New York man balances lawn mower on chin to set fresh world record

Pushing a running electric lawn mower for 71 meters (233 feet) is not a difficult thing to do, but try doing that distance not pushing it, but balancing it on your chin.

New Yorker Ashrita Furman broke, by more than 50 meters, his existing Guinness World Record for “the farthest distance walked balancing a powered lawn mower on the chin.”

When he finally lowered the grass-cutter to the pavement, Furman had traveled 71.53 meters, easily besting his previous and still-existing record of 20 meters.

“I pushed beyond what I had done before by a lot and I’m very, very happy,” Furman said on Thursday.

Although he made it look easy, Furman said he was constantly battling the elements.

“Wind is really your enemy in this kind of balancing, and I had a couple of gusts of wind where the lawn mower felt (like) it was going to spin off,” he said.

In another attempt to set a record, 40 friends began a nonstop hockey game on Thursday night in Buffalo, New York.

The men, mostly in their 40s, aim to play one continuous game spanning 11 days — or 251 hours, to be exact.

Their goal is to raise $1 million for cancer research and break the Guinness World Record mark of 250 hours, 3 minutes, 20 seconds set during an outdoor game in Alberta in 2015.

Teams will be split into groups of about seven players (five skaters, a goalie and a spare), with each playing four-hour shifts. They will get 10-minute breaks each hour while the ice is being cleaned.

The key is pacing themselves and understanding their limits, goalie Les Kuntar said.

For him, that means not diving for every puck.

“I was very competitive,” said Kuntar, who played professionally, including a six-game stint with the Montreal Canadiens in 1993-94. “But I think now, at 47 years old, I know what my body can and can’t do.”

Organizer Mike Lesakowski drew upon friends and fellow adult league players to fill about half the slots. The rest of the roster was filled through an application process. So many applied that players had to be turned away.

In selecting an older group of players, Lesakowski wanted to assemble a team of not merely hockey enthusiasts, but those able to commit to the mental and physical challenges as well as generate at least $10,000 in pledges each.