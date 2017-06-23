Sex checkers at Ueno Zoo determine new panda cub is a female

Officials at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo said Friday that the giant panda born there last week is a female.

The cub, the first born at the zoo in about five years, is in good health and is being monitored around the clock, they said.

Its third physical examination was carried out Thursday, according to Ueno Zoological Gardens and other sources.

Zoo staffers conducted visual checks on the sex of the cub, with experts invited from the giant panda conservation research center in China. They also sent images to the center for confirmation.

On Thursday, she weighed 283.9 grams and was 17.6 cm long — 105 grams heavier and 1.2 cm longer than on Saturday, when it underwent the second round of tests, the officials said.

The zoo earlier said the cub had started developing the species’ characteristic black and white fur color, rather than the pink fluff it had earlier.

The cub was born on June 12 to giant panda Shin Shin, 11, and her mate, Ri Ri, also 11.