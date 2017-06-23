Toshiba asks regulators for extension on annual statement deadline to Aug. 10

Toshiba Corp. asked regulators Friday to extend a deadline for submitting its annual financial statement, currently the end of this month, until Aug. 10 as its has yet to gain auditor approval, the company said.

The annual financial statement, which includes an earnings report, is required by law to be filed with an auditor’s opinion within three months from the end of the fiscal year.

Toshiba’s auditor has refused to sign off on the financial statement and earnings report as the two sides have been unable to agree on when Toshiba recognized its massive losses related to Westinghouse Electric Co., which filed for bankruptcy protection in March.

“The company expresses its sincerest apologies to its shareholders, investors and all other stakeholders for any concerns or inconvenience caused,” Toshiba said in a statement. The company said it will make all-out efforts to cooperate with its auditor but needs more time to submit the financial statement.

The conglomerate, reeling from the huge losses, has fallen into negative net worth for the fiscal year ended March 31. Based on the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Toshiba shares are expected to be demoted to the bourse’s Second Section as of Aug. 1.

If the Kanto Local Finance Bureau does not approve a delay in submitting the financial statement, the company will face delisting unless it files the statement within a month.

Toshiba will also be delisted unless it eliminates its negative net worth by next March.

In a bid to revive its financial standing, Toshiba has put its profitable Toshiba Memory Corp. chip unit up for sale.

Earlier this week, the company chose a Japan-U.S.-South Korean consortium as the preferred bidder for the operation but its chip production partner, Western Digital Corp., is strongly opposed to the plan. Toshiba is aiming to finalize the deal by next Wednesday when it holds its shareholders’ meeting.

In late May Toshiba was forced to apologize to investors for not being able to provide its fiscal 2016 earnings report at the upcoming shareholders’ meeting.

“At this point, completion of the auditing is expected to take some more time . . . Toshiba recognizes that it will not have the lead time required to prepare and provide the business report” for the ordinary shareholders meeting, Toshiba said in a statement at the time.