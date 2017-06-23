TV presenter Mao Kobayashi, 34, dies after battle with cancer

TV personality Mao Kobayashi has died after battling cancer for about 2½ years, kabuki theater operator Shochiku Co. said Friday. She was 34.

Kobayashi, wife of kabuki star Ichikawa Ebizo, was named in the 2016 edition of the BBC’s 100 Women list of inspirational and influential women because she broke her silence about having breast cancer, which spread to her bones and lungs, and began writing a blog to help others.

“I cried the most I have in my life,” Ebizo said in a post early Friday on his official blog.