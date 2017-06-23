Thousands still to go but 46,000 abandoned Japanese chemical arms destroyed in China to date

Some 56,000 chemical weapons abandoned by the defunct Imperial Japanese military during and after World War II have been found at over 90 locations in China, and about 46,000 of them were confirmed to have been destroyed, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has said.

But the destroyed weapons did not include any of some 330,000 chemical shells believed to have been buried in the Haerbaling district of Dunhua, Jilin Province, northeastern China, according to Wednesday’s announcement by the OPCW, based in The Hague, Netherlands.

The Chemical Weapons Convention requires Japan to provide technology and bear costs necessary for the disposal of chemical weapons abandoned by the now-defunct military.

A high-level OPCW delegation visited China for five days until last Friday to assess the status of work to destroy abandoned chemical weapons there.

Sheikh Mohammed Belal, Bangladesh’s ambassador to the OPCW who led the mission, said, “I would like to note the good level of cooperation between China and Japan to complete the destruction of abandoned chemical weapons in China.”

Belal, also chair of the OPCW’s Executive Council, added, “During our visit, we took note of the high level of commitment to complete this task with the strong support” partly from the council.

The visit provided an opportunity for the delegation to better understand the technical and administrative issues associated with the recovery, identification and destruction of abandoned chemical weapons in China, the OPCW said.

During the visit, Japanese and Chinese government officials provided the team with information on activities related to the destruction of abandoned chemical weapons, the organization added.