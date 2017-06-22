Dollar eases slightly to around ¥111 in Tokyo

The dollar was easier around ¥111 in Tokyo trading Thursday, reflecting lower U.S. long-term interest rates and weaker Japanese stocks.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.01-01, down from ¥111.13-14 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1162-1162, up from $1.1131-1131, and at ¥123.90-91, up from ¥123.70-72.

The dollar was around ¥111.20-30 in early trading and slipped below ¥111 later in the morning. It briefly rose back to around ¥111.10 in the afternoon, but its topside was heavy.

In addition to lower stock prices and U.S. long-term interest rates, the market’s wariness of tumbling crude oil prices dampened the dollar, a foreign-exchange broker said.

An official at a foreign-exchange margin trading service firm said that the greenback’s topside was capped by views that U.S. long-term interest rates are unlikely to rise because of lower crude oil prices.

Sentiment for the dollar is bearish because it is vulnerable to any negative factors, a think tank official said.

But the dollar’s downside was solid, with buying appetite remaining strong, an official of a major Japanese bank said.