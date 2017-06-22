Tokyo stocks edge down amid lack of incentives

Stocks ended slightly lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday amid a dearth of fresh incentives to trade on.

The 225-issue Nikkei average shed 28.28 points, or 0.14 percent, to end at 20,110.51. On Wednesday, the key market gauge fell 91.62 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 1.18 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,610.38, after shedding 5.69 points the previous day.

Stocks were directionless in thin trading, moving around the previous day’s closing levels throughout Thursday.

Losses in energy-related issues affected by lower crude oil prices weighed down the market, whose downside was underpinned by active purchases of small-cap issues, brokers said.

“The impact of lower crude oil prices was not so strong” because energy-related issues are not heavily weighted to the Tokyo stock market, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

“Small- and mid-cap issues drew demand from individual investors,” said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

Although stocks met with selling as the dollar fell below ¥111 in the morning, they attracted buybacks soon after the greenback retook the ¥111 line, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s Economic Research Department.

Rising issues slightly outnumbered falling ones 992 to 876 in the TSE’s first section, while 152 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.550 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.634 billion shares.

Takata plunged 54.92 percent on a news report on Thursday that the supplier of rupture-prone air bags is likely to file for bankruptcy protection on Friday or Monday, brokers said.

Oil companies Inpex and Cosmo Energy Holdings met with selling on the back of lower crude oil prices.

Also on the minus side were insurers Tokio Marine and Sompo Holdings as well as beer brewer Kirin.

By contrast, Maruwa Unyu Kikan rose 4.95 percent after a news report said Thursday that the logistics firm plans to form a fleet of small trucks in charge of Amazon Japan’s same-day delivery service, brokers said.

Other major winners included game maker Nintendo, electronics maker Fujitsu and mobile phone carrier Softbank Group.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average fell 40 points to finish at 20,070.