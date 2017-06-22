Takata likely to file for bankruptcy protection on Monday

Struggling air bag maker Takata Corp. is apparently ready to file for bankruptcy protection Monday under the civil rehabilitation law, informed sources said Thursday.

Takata, reeling from global recalls of its defective air bag inflators, aims to achieve a turnaround through court-led rehabilitation after filing for bankruptcy with the Tokyo District Court.

The air bag maker is accelerating preparations ahead of its general shareholder meetings Tuesday, the sources said.

Takata’s liabilities are expected to hit about ¥1 trillion, the most logged for a failed manufacturer in postwar Japan.

Takata plans to carry out a corporate split afterward to deal with its debt. Its core operations, such as air bags and seat belts, will be transferred to a new firm while its debts will stay at the existing Takata, the sources said.

U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc., affiliated with a Chinese company, is expected to invest some ¥200 billion as a rehabilitation sponsor to help finance the transfer.

TK Holdings Inc., a Takata unit in the United States, is likely to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the sources said.

Takata’s management, led by Chairman and President Shigehisa Takata, had hoped to pursue reconstruction through negotiations with creditors and other stakeholders out of court. Now the management is moving toward the bankruptcy filing because most of the client automakers that have shouldered the recall costs favor court-mediated rehabilitation procedures that are more transparent, the sources said.