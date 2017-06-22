In-flight internet ready to take off as new satellite technology boosts data speeds

In-flight internet access, a nascent market still hobbled by slow speeds, is set to take off, as dedicated satellites make surfing in the skies a reality, experts say.

Even bans imposed by Britain and the United States on bringing laptops and tablets on board flights departing from certain airports won’t halt it, according to industry representatives and analysts gathered at the Paris Air Show.

“It is undeniably a trend. The main thing is to jump on the wave at the right moment,” said Marc Rochet, chief executive of the low-cost airline French Blue, commenting on the technology, which is rapidly evolving but comes with a high price tag.

By 2021 more than 17,000 airliners — or nearly half the global fleet of commercial aircraft — will be equipped for in-flight internet, according to a recent study by firm Euroconsult. That is close to triple the 6,500 planes ready to provide such services in 2016.

The increase is being driven by a new generation of satellites that allow the use of smaller and lighter antennae on aircraft, as well as greater coverage by land-based systems.

This allows for higher data transmission speeds which make the experience for users much as they get at home, and not the slow and spotty connections available so far.

The new technology is a far cry from the early systems that began to be introduced around five years ago, to allow users to check emails.

The United States was the pioneer in developing a network of ground antennae for in-flight internet. There, some 4,000 planes are equipped to offer such services, compared with just hundreds in Europe.

In 2016 new satellites capable of supporting video and television streaming, games and social media began to be deployed.

“The ability to support video streaming on a large scale shall be a game changer,” said Euroconsult.

According to William Huot-Marchand, sales director at the in-flight entertainment division of aerospace firm Thales, there is also a generational change under way in airline passengers.

Whereas previously most passengers accepted flights as a time to disconnect, younger generations don’t appreciate the forced withdrawal from social media and online access.

Euroconsult estimates that revenues to suppliers for providing in-flight internet connectivity topped $1 billion in 2016, and should reach $6.5 billion by 2026.

But the investment isn’t negligible, with the cost of equipping each plane running up to half a million euros.

Airlines which have taken the plunge are using different pricing models. Some offer in-flight internet as a free perk. Others charge by the hour, flight, or even offer longer subscriptions as a way to recoup their costs and avoid overloading the available bandwidth.

With passengers being in effect a captive audience, some airlines are considering how to use in-flight internet as a means to boost onboard sales.

This can also help reduce losses, helping airlines to recoup their investments.

But, as card transactions for in-flight sales are not verified, “today there are fraudulent transactions onboard” said Sebastien Maire, an aeronautics expert at the Olivier Wyman consultancy.

He put the annual losses at €90 million ($100 million).

Security is also a worry for airlines and equipment manufacturers who want to make sure in-flight internet access isn’t used as a means to mount a cyberattack on an aircraft.

“The issue of cybersecurity is at the center of our preoccupations. Every day there are new threats and every day you have to anticipate them,” said Huot-Marchand. Thales is also one of the leading global firms in cybersecurity.

Even if the United States and other nations broaden a ban on bringing laptops and tablets, the widespread use of smartphones by consumers to watch videos, write emails and use social networks mean that there will still be growing demand for internet connectivity.

“And while the recent U.S. and U.K. bans of personal electronic devices on certain flights might impact dynamics if extended, we believe that aero-connectivity is poised for structural growth,” Euroconsult chief executive Pacome Revillon said.